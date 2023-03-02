Ex-Sanglang rep attacked by mentally ill man

KANGAR: Former Sanglang assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Zain Hamzah (pic), 87, was injured after he was attacked by a man, believed to be mentally ill, after attending a religious talk at Alwi Mosque this morning.

Kangar district police chief, ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said in the 5.30 am incident, the victim suffered an injury to the right side of his head after being hit with a small chair.

“According to the victim, he was attacked by the suspect while making a contribution to the mosque’s donation box, after attending a religious talk.

“We have arrested the suspect, who is a local man, aged 65, to assist in our investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt,” he said to reporters here today.

He also said that the victim was still being treated at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, and police were still investigating the motive behind the attack. He also added that the suspect was mentally ill.

Mohd Zain was the Sanglang assemblyman for two terms, from 1978 to 1986. - Bernama