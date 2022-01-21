Ex-security staff pleads guilty to four counts of cheating

KUANTAN: A former security staff pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today for cheating an Indonesian woman of RM2,000 for her to obtain a Malaysian citizenship document for her child.

G. Ananda Raj, 36, of Georgetown, Penang, pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read before Magistrate Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah.

He was accused of deceiving the woman, making her believe that he could obtain Malaysian citizenship for her child at a house in Semambu here at noon on Sept 26, 2020, under Section 420 of the Penal Code that carries a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping and fine, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Azreen Wan Zaid requested an adjournment for his sentencing, pending the facts of the case and proposed bail at RM6,000 with one surety.

In pleading for lower bail, Nur Hafidza Baharudin from the National Legal Aid Foundation who represented the accused said her client now works as a cafe manager in Perak earning RM4,000 a month.

Nurul Farahah allowed RM3,000 bail with one surety and fixed Jan 27 for mention.

Ananda Raj also pleaded guilty to three counts of deceiving a 27-year-old trader of RM2,400 related to the sale of a non-existent smartphone and laptop.

He allegedly committed the offence between May 4 and 14 last year.

Nurul Farahah fixed bail at RM9,000 for the three charges with one surety and set the same date (Jan 27) for mention. - Bernama