Ex-Sedili assemblyman Rasman pleads not guilty to molestation charge

MUAR: Former Sedili state assemblyman Rasman Ithnain pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of outraging the modesty of a woman in January this year.

Rasman, 54, made the plea after the charge was read to him by an interpreter before Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top.

According to the charge sheet, Rasman allegedly used criminal force to outrage the modesty of the 27-year-old woman in a Toyota Vellfire in Muar district at about 5 pm on Jan 13.

Rasman, who is Kota Tinggi Bersatu division chief, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum 10-year jail term or with fine or whipping, or any of the two penalties, on conviction.

The prosecution, which was conducted by state prosecution director Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman and deputy public prosecutor Hayatul Wirdah Mohd Yunos, proposed a bail of RM5,000 for the accused.

However, Rasman, represented by lawyers Muhammad Mohd Nasir and Muhammad Izzad Syafiq Ismail, asked for a lower bail on grounds that he had cooperated with the police throughout the investigation process.

Amalina Basirah set bail at RM4,000 in one surety and fixed July 3 for mention and submission of documents.

The court also set Aug 16 to 18 this year for hearing. - Bernama