Ex-serviceman devotes time, money for the Jalur Gemilang, unfazed by ongoing polls

MUAR: While political party workers endure heat and rain to install and display party banners and flags along the main roads here in conjunction with the Simpang Jeram by-election, Fatahalmubil Mat Wajib has other pressing concerns.

The true patriot that he is, and with National Day and Malaysia Day around the corner, the 60-year-old retired military personnel has been busy adorning his home and vehicle with the Jalur Gemilang and flags of various states.

Driving his Proton Iswara, his patriotic display caught the attention of many, including this Bernama journalist, who then followed Fatahalmubil to his home in Kampung Parit Keroma Laut here.

As it turns out, Fatahalmubil's home was adorned with various sizes and hundreds of Jalur Gemilang. Sharing his experience with Bernama, he mentioned that he has upheld this practice every National Month for the past 27 years.

“I wonder why people clamour over political flags, but hesitate to fly the Jalur Gemilang. Some will climb utility poles, yet they lack the same enthusiasm to display the Jalur Gemilang, especially during the national month,“ he added.

What's even more interesting, the father of three children is also willing to spend from his own pocket to decorate the entrance route to the village as he wants fellow neighbours to share in the patriotic spirit of the national month.

He believes the money spent on flags was merely a token compared to the sacrifices of past warriors and leaders who fought hard for independence.

Fatahalmubil, who retired in 1996, said his strong patriotic spirit comes from the realisation that the struggle for independence did not come easy.

“I want the younger generation to remember the sacrifices made while defending the country. They should understand the challenges faced by the older generation,” he said.

He takes pride in driving his Jalur Gemilang-covered vehicle by virtue of it being the country's national car. His friends also recognise his car easily on the roads.

Tomorrow marks Malaysia's 66th National Day, commemorated through an elaborate event themed ‘Malaysia MADANI Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) taking place in Putrajaya and highlighted by a range of aerial displays and parades. -Bernama