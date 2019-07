MALACCA: A former soldier claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

On the first charge, Zainal Abidin Zakaria, 44, allegedly committed the offence at a hotel at Section 3, Taman Kesidang here between 1pm and 3pm on May 5.

On the second charge, he allegedly committed the offence behind a house at Bertam Malim here between 1pm and 3pm on June 3.

The charges are framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mazuin Hashim proposed RM20,000 as bail with one surety, and an additional condition that the accused must not harass the alleged victim and her family members.

Counsel Mohd Fadzlillah Ramlee asked for the bail amount to be reduced, telling the court that the accused was suffering from diabetes and had two children and his mother in law to support.

Judge Norma Ismail set the bail at RM15,000 with one surety and ordered the accused not to harass the alleged victim and other prosecution witnesses in the case.

The court set Aug 22 for next mention. — Bernama