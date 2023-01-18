Ex-soldier held for slashing cop during raid

TANAH MERAH: Police arrested a former soldier for slashing a police officer with two machetes during a raid near a house in Kampung Batu Gajah, here, on Monday (Jan 16).

Tanah Merah District police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said the 40-year-old suspect was arrested at 10 pm by a Tanah Merah district police headquarters team led by the victim, who holds the rank of inspector.

“Prior to the incident, the suspect had used the machetes to slash a van belonging to the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) during an operation at 10.30 am on the same day.

“The suspect behaved aggressively during the raid and escaped,” he told a press conference here today, adding that a report was made after the incident before police raided the suspect’s house, which was in darkness.

“When police entered the house, the suspect suddenly attacked them with two machetes, resulting in the victim sustaining injuries on the back of his left hand and receiving five stitches on his right shoulder.

“The suspect’s urine test came back positive for methamphetamine. He is being remanded for four days until Jan 20,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 186, 332, 506, and 472 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, who was terminated from his services three years ago, has five previous records, including three for drugs. - Bernama