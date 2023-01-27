Ex-special officer to former assemblyman dies of heart attack while driving

KUALA LUMPUR: A former special officer to a former Batang Kali assemblyman was found dead due to a heart attack while driving near the Persiaran As Salam traffic light, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang here yesterday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said they received a report about the incident at 5.14 am.

“The incident was believed to have occurred when the 52-year-old man, who worked as a lorry driver and was a former special officer to former Batang Kali assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Abu Kassim, was on his way home in Perumahan Anggerik Bukit Sentosa.

“The man was believed to have suffered a heart attack prior to crashing the Proton Exora he was driving,” he said in a statement today.

Suffian said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical officer and his body was sent to the Kuala Kubu Bharu hospital for a post-mortem.

He said the post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was a heart attack, adding that there were no criminal elements in the incident and the case was classified as sudden death. - Bernama