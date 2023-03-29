Ex-student freed of drug trafficking charges

PUTRAJAYA: A former civil engineering student was today spared the gallows after the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction on two charges of trafficking ganja.

A three-judge panel, led by Judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, unanimously acquitted and discharged Umar Haqim Nurlizan, 31, after allowing his appeal.

Judge Hanipah, sitting together with Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, said that there was merit in Umar Haqim’s appeal.

He said that there are two versions regarding the discovery of drugs, and based on legal principles, the court should accept the version in favour of the appellant (Umar Haqim).

“In that regard, the appellant has succeeded in raising reasonable doubts,“ said Hanipah.

Judge Hanipah also said that the High Court Judge, in the grounds for his judgment, stated that it was unreasonable for the police officer who conducted the raid (raiding officer) to state that he had overlooked the knife in the police report, however, the High Court Judge had also accepted the said witness evidence as a whole.

The said police officer, in his testimony, stated that he saw the appellant sitting on a chair, cutting pieces of ganja using a knife.

On Dec 18, 2019, the Shah Alam High Court sentenced Umar Haqim to death by hanging, after finding him guilty of two charges of distributing 216 grams and 2,005 grams of ganja.

According to the charge sheet, Umar Haqim was accused of trafficking the drugs in a house in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, at 11.45 pm on Sept 11, 2017.

Umar Haqim was represented by lawyers Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid and Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Rahmat, while the prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor, How May Ling. - Bernama