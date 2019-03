KUALA LUMPUR: For many students who once thought that tertiary education was an impossible dream, the Tunku Abdul Rahman College (now known as TAR University College) has laid the foundation for them to achieve greater heights.

One alumni, Raymond Lim, recalled that when he left school he had to start working to support his family financially. But a chance came for him to study in TAR UC in 1982.

“Without TAR UC, I would not have gone on to earn an MBA at Universiti Malaya. The college has opened up many opportunities for me,“ said the chemist-turned-entrepreneur today.

He graduated with a diploma and a degree in Chemistry and Statistics.

“TAR UC is a good institution. It enables people to do well in life so they can contribute to society,“ he told theSun.

For Goh Chok Tau, the university has helped him find a stable job and financial stability for himself and his family.

He said that after graduating, he found work as a paint chemist before moving on as sales executive in industrial chemistry and rose to become general manager.

Goh told theSun that he graduated with a degree in Chemistry and Physics in 1985. He said his fondest memories are about the time he spent with his college mates. They have maintained their friendship till today.

The TAR College, which opened its doors on Feb 24, 1969, marked its 50th anniversary at its Setapak campus today.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the party president then, Tun Tan Siew Sin, gathered academics, educationists and professionals to work together on a higher education plan headed by the late Tan Sri Khaw Kai-Boh.

“With their full commitment and dedication, the blueprint was drawn up and TAR College dream was realised in just nine months,“ he said.

Since then, more than 200,000 have graduated from the institution and many of them have played a critical role in national development.

During the celebrations, the alumni were treated to various stage performances, including the 24-Drum performance from UTAR, an award-winning choir from TAR UC and a premier screening of a short film based on the theme “Homecoming”.