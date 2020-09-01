Ex-teacher’s 12 months jail for outraging modesty of student upheld

PUTRAJAYA: A former English language teacher was sent to jail for 12 months after losing his appeal to set aside his conviction for outraging the modesty of his student in a classroom six years ago.

Abdul Majid Ahmad, 56, who was on RM15,000 bail with one surety pending his appeal, was ordered to start his jail term today.

Justice Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, chairing a Court of Appeal three-man panel, in a unanimous decision, dismissed Abdul Majid’s appeal, ruling that his (Abdul Majid’s) conviction for the offence was safe to be upheld.

He said after perusing the submissions by Abdul Majid’s lawyer Mohd Hissham Ramzan and deputy public prosecutor Wong Poi Yoke as well as the records of appeal, the court found that there was no merit in Abdul Majid’s appeal.

The two other judges were Datuk P. Ravinthran and Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin.

Abdul Majid was found guilty by the Magistrate’s Court on March 9, 2018 for outraging the modesty of the female student who was then 12-years-old in a classroom of a Primary School in Bera, Pahang at 9 am on April 12, 2014.

Abdul Majid had his appeal dismissed by the High Court on March 14, last year.

According to the facts of the case, Abdul Majid had touched the victim’s thigh and then fondle her private parts and breasts in the classroom during an English language extra class.

Mohd Hissham submitted that there was no corroboration of the victim’s evidence and the testimony of another student.

Wong Poi Yoke argued that the evidence of an eye witness was sufficient to prove Abdul Majid had intentionally committed the offence.-Bernama