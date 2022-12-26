Ex-Thomas cupper loses son a day before Christmas

KUALA LUMPUR: No parents want to outlive their child but Malaysia’s fourth Thomas Cupper back in 1967, Datuk Yew Cheng Hoe, had to face the bitter reality just a day shy before Christmas.

Cheng Hoe’s son, Lionel Yew Wei Ming breathed his last at 52, after playing badminton in Bukit Jalil on Dec 24.

The news shocked Cheng Hoe’s family, as they just had a family Christmas dinner in Petaling Jaya last Wednesday.

“The whole family is still in shock, Lionel was not acting odd during the family dinner. He was actually an active person and never had any health history before. The doctor told us that Lionel died due to heart attack,“ Cheng Hoe, 79, told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

The former 1966 Commonwealth Games gold medallist said Lionel was a very good son and was involved in many charitable acts.

“I lost a good son who is very caring about society. He had done a lot of charity work including looking after the Orang Asli,“ he said.

Based on Lionel’s orbituary, the prayer service and visitation will begin tomorrow until Wednesday at the Paul Miki Room, Church of St Francis Xavier, Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

The funeral mass will be held on Thursday (Dec 29) at 2 pm while the cortege will leave for cremation at Gui Yuan Crematorium, Petaling Jaya. - Bernama