Ex-Tourism M’sia official, private firm CEO remanded over RM99m deal

PUTRAJAYA: A former top official of Tourism Malaysia and a chief executive officer of a private firm have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for four days over a RM99 million tourism contract awarded just before the 14th general election.

Magistrate Irza Zulaika Rohanuddin allowed the 64-year-old man, who is a Datuk, and a 32-year-old woman CEO, to be remanded until Jan 12.

The two are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act for abuse of power.

On Tuesday, MACC detained the Datuk, who is a prominent businessman, at 5.40pm after he arrived at the MACC headquarters for questioning.

The 32-year-old CEO was arrested earlier at 5.20pm.

The two are being investigated on grounds of using one’s office or position for gratification.

The contract, which was allegedly inked in a day, infamously known as the “Speedy Gonzales” deal, was done about a month before the general election last year.

The contract was for the firm to act as a go-between for Tourism Malaysia and a China-based firm to promote Malaysia on social media.

The controversy was first reportedly highlighted on May 31 last year by former Tourism Malaysia chairman Wee Choo Keong in his blog.

He claimed that the deal was against the Tourism Ministry’s procurement regulations and done hastily without proper due diligence.