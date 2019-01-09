Ex-Tourism M’sia official, private firm CEO remanded over RM99m deal (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The magistrate’s court here today issued a four-day remand order against former Tourism Malaysia Board chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei over a RM99.6 million power abuse probe.

Magistrate Irza Zulaika Rohanuddin allowed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC) to remand Siew, 64, who is Ancom Berhad executive chairman and Nylex (Malaysia) Bhd managing director, until Saturday (Jan 12).

Also remanded for the same period was a 32-year-old woman who is chief executive officer of a digital marketing company involved in a multi-million ringgit contract awarded by Tourism Malaysia.

They were brought to court separately handcuffed and dressed in MACC orange detainee attire.

In April last year, former Wangsa Maju MP Wee Choo Keong had called on the authorities to look into a promotional contract between Tourism Malaysia and a local company, claiming it had been awarded under “dubious” circumstances.

Wee claimed that a meeting on the directly-negotiated deal, as well as the approval and signing of the agreement, had taken place within a single day.

MACC had subsequently in June visited the Tourism and Culture Ministry over a contract signed between Tourism Malaysia and a company.

Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad Taiyab said several MACC officers had gone to the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya to “make inquiries” following media reports.

Meanwhile, Ancom and Nylex have issued statements to say that their operations would not be affected by Siew’s arrest.

Ancom has businesses in agricultural and industrial chemicals, polymer, logistics, information technology and media, while Nylex is involved in the chemicals, plastics and polymers business.

Both Ancom and Nylex informed Bursa Malaysia that they had convened an emergency board meeting this afternoon.

The meeting was to assess the implications of Siew’s arrest on business operations, shareholders and other stakeholders who may be affected directly and indirectly and to determine the possible course of action to be taken.

“The board wishes to inform the shareholders and other stakeholders that the operations of the group remain unaffected by the event. The group’s various operating units have been and are under the care of the various unit heads with proven track record,“ said both Ancom and Nylex.

Ancom’s share price declined 2 sen (4.08%) to 47 sen today on 1.40 million shares done, while Nylex closed 2 sen (3.08% lower) at 63 sen with 504,200 shares changing hands.