Ex-Umno leaders must understand Bersatu’s struggles before joining: Rina

BALIK PULAU: Former Umno leaders and members who wish to join the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) need to understand and appreciate the principles of the party’s struggles before deciding to become its members.

Bersatu Srikandi (women) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said the former Umno leaders and members also need to have certain criteria before becoming a member of the Bersatu and the party had the right to accept or reject the application.

“Several Umno leaders have submitted membership forms to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday. I sincerely hope that if they want to join the Bersatu, it is all due to the principles of the party’s struggles.

“(Some of them) quit Umno but are yet to state which party they wish to join. We have our criteria as party members. If anyone wants to join our party there are certain criteria to meet,“ she told reporters after visiting the construction site of a new road from Bagan Sungai Pinang to Kampung Pulau Betong, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the move by a group of former Umno leaders who left the party and then joined Bersatu.

Commenting on allegations that Bersatu wanted to dominate the Pakatan Harapan (PH) following its decision to accept several former Umno leaders into its fold, she said each component party in PH worked as a team to win the 14th General Election to serve the people who wanted to see the change.

Meanwhile, Rina, who is also Rural Development Minister, said the construction of the 10.2km stretch from Bagan Sungai Pinang to Kampung Pulau Betong and a bridge, expected to be completed by 2021.

She said the project would benefit more than 20,000 residents in the area when fully completed. — Bernama