KUALA LUMPUR: It was a traumatic first day of school for some today but parents gave the thumbs up for the orientation day held earlier to ease the pupils’ introduction to formal education.

Although there were tears shed and tantrums thrown, it was a smooth start for many pupils at SK Laki-Laki Methodist Kuala Lumpur. The number of parents even outnumbered the pupils here.

A total of 41 pupils were accompanied by 50 parents who waited for class to start to start at 8am. Some were there by 6am.

Ramesh Ram, a former high school teacher and father of Balgovind Ram, commended the school for making an effort to make it easy for the pupils to adapt to school life.

“Kudos to SK Laki-Laki Methodist for the preparations it made, especially in organising the orientation on Dec 29 for primary one pupil,” he said.

Ramesh bought black shoes for his son although the colour change is to take effect next year. “They cost about RM10 more than the white ones, but they are easier to maintain.”

Meanwhile, four pairs of twins enrolled at SK Serkam Darat, which had an intake of 97 Year One pupils this year.

Headmaster Abu Hassan Ahmad told reporters three of the pairs were boys and one pair were girls.

The boys were Muhammad Danial Azlan and Muhammad Danish; Muhammad Nur Airie Ahmad Redzuan and Muhammad Nur Airil and Mior Rafueq Hazieq Mohd Rosdy and Mior Razieq Harith while the girls were Nurain Amirah Abdul Malek and Nurain Athirah.

Abu Hassan said the twins would be placed in the same class to make them feel comfortable.