KUCHING: The newly arranged song ‘Let’s Celebrate’ will be among the interesting performances lined up for the Sarawak state-level Malaysia Day celebration which will be held in a hybrid format on Sept 16.

Iban songbird Melissa Francis will sing the song at the event which will take place at 8.30pm at the Sarawak State Assembly Building in the presence of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib as guests of honour.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also responsible for the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang would also be present at the event, with a limited attendance of 100 people.

“The event will be broadcast live via TVS (TV Sarawak), the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) Facebook account and Radio RTM (Sarawak FM),” he told a press conference here, today.

Lee said the event will also be filled with a dance performance called ‘Jiwaku Malaysia’ to display the importance of unity among the multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural Malaysian community in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Apart from that, the guests and spectators at home will also be shown a special video screening entitled ‘Malaysia Menang Bersama’ which revolves around the country’s fight against Covid-19.

This will be followed by a monologue performance titled ‘Air Dicincang Takkan Putus’ which tells a stroy of the journey encountered by Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak in defending their land, independence and later came together as Malaysia.

“The event will also be enlivened by a video screening entitled ‘Our Generations’ about the history of the formation of Malaysia and a medley of patriotic songs by Sarawak artistes,” he said.

