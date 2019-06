PETALING JAYA: The father of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz says he had his son’s confession video on “repeat” hoping it was a fake clip.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 53, said he is still in shock following Haziq Abdullah‘s confession, and that he chose to believe that his son is straight and not gay.

“I watched both the confession and the lewd videos. The latter appears to be shady, and I don’t think that’s my son.

“However, I watched the confession video a few times, because I was convinced it was not my son. I was analysing the video, looking at his posture, his movement and his tone, hoping it was fake,” he told theSun when contacted.

Abdul Aziz described his son as a “very nice” man and that he is still shocked by the news.

He added that he wasn’t able to contact his son until yesterday, when they finally communicated.

Haziq Aziz – the private secretary of Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin – who is under suspension now had publicly confessed that he and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali were the two men in a lewd video that had been widely spread on social media.

So far, Azmin has strongly denied the accusations, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

Shamsul Iskandar said he had not heard from Haziq since Tuesday (June 11), when he contacted the latter over a work-related matter.

He said Haziq went AWOL (absent without leave), after publishing the confession video.