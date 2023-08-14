Exco: 313 HIV cases in Johor this year

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 313 human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases have been reported in Johor so far this year, said state Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said out of this number, 124 cases were categorised as new HIV until Epid Week 32/2023, with the Johor Bahru district recording the highest number at 68 cases, followed by Kluang (13) and Batu Pahat (11).

Segamat district has eight cases, Kota Tinggi has seven, Muar and Kulai have six each, Tangkak and Pontian have two each, and Mersing has only one case.

“Of the total number of new HIV cases, 117 cases or 94.3 per cent involve males and seven cases or 5.7 per cent involve females. There are six cases involving individuals between the ages of 13 and 19,“ he said in a statement tonight.

According to him, it was reported that the contributing factors of the new HIV cases are homosexual or bisexual relationships, and also heterosexual relationships.

As for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) cases, Ling said 164 cases have been reported in Johor so far this year compared to 147 cases in the same period last year.

He said that during that period 10 deaths were recorded as a result of HIV, while 31 deaths were due to AIDS. - Bernama