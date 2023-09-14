Exco: 7,257 premises found positive for mosquito breeding

MALACCA: A total of 7,257 premises out of 62,355 inspected statewide in the 36th epidemiological week (ME) were found to be positive for mosquito breeding.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said a total of 102 Section 8 notices had been issued during that period to owners or residents of the premises to clear the breeding containers within seven days.

“A total of 488 compounds worth RM244,000 were issued by the state Health Department and so far the total compound amount that has been paid is RM74,510.

“Sixty-nine cases of fines worth RM27,300 were recorded during the enforcement activities carried out this year,” he said in a statement today.

Ngwe said that for the dengue situation in the state, 21 cases have been recorded for the period from Sept 3 to 9, a drop of six cases compared with the previous week.

He said that as of Sept 9, a total of 791 cases of dengue were recorded in Melaka.

“This number shows an increase of 388 cases or 96.28 per cent compared with the same period last year, where 403 cases were reported.

“During the period, there were also 29 outbreaks reported. However, no active outbreaks were reported this week,“ he said. -Bernama