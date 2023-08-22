Exco: Another sick housing project completed, 110 house buyers given their house keys today

KULAI: Another sick housing project in Taman Saujana Jaya, here, has been completed with its 110 buyers receiving their house keys today.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix) said the project, which was supposed to have been completed in June last year, was abandoned for two years.

The project, to cater for the M40 group and developed by Glomac Bhd was completed last July, he told reporters after handing over the house keys to the buyers here today.

He said there were 33 sick housing projects in the state, with six of them completed as of last July.

This reflects the commitment of the state government and related agencies in completing the sick projects, he added.

Meanwhile, a recipient of the house key, P. Yogeswari, 53, who is renting a house in Taman Mutiara, here, said she can’t wait to move into her new home.

“I’m renting the house for RM700 a month, and at the same time having to pay RM1,000 for the house in Taman Saujana Jaya, it is quite burdensome.

“However, I am grateful to finally be able to move to the new house,” said the housewife with three children.

Another recipient, Salleh Omar, 62, who has five children, said he was grateful that the house is finally completed.

“My family and I currently live in Taman Manis and we thank all quarters for getting the project completed,” he added. -Bernama