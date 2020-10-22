Exco denies Seremban a red zone for Covid-19

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan has denied the viral report that claimed Seremban was declared as Covid-19 red zone.

He said the news report was published on March 30 but was made viral again on social media by irresponsible people.

“It was fake, inaccurate and would cause worries and panic among the public, thus affecting the local economy,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Veerapan advised the public to check any information that they received before forwarding it to other people as stern action could be taken against those spreading fake news.

The report that says Seremban is now a Covid-19 red zone went viral on social media today. — Bernama