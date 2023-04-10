Exco: Four new 4G towers in Pelangai will be operational by year end

BENTONG: Four new 4G telecommunication towers are expected to begin operating towards the end of this year, to provide better internet access and connectivity throughout the Pelangai state constituency.

According to State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Government Committee chairman, Fadzli Mohamad Kamal, currently, one tower has been completed, and three more are still under construction.

The completed tower will move on to its second phase, to be handed over to a telecommunications company to be installed with optical fibres and electronic equipment before being activated with 4G.

“Presently, we are using optical fibres for the completed tower, while for the remaining three, I have proposed the utilisation of microwave technology. We want to ensure that all four towers will be operational by the end of this year, for the benefit of the people,” he told reporters when met in the Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Bot here.

With better internet access in Pelangai, Fadzli hoped that more digital economy centres (PEDi) would be established in the area, to create digital economic opportunities for the residents.

Currently, there is only one PEDi in Simpang Pelangai within the Pelangai state constituency, which is unable to meet local needs.

Fadzil said that he reached out to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to establish at least two more PEDi centres in the constituency.

“PEDi centres support the local community by offering internet services and various courses. They provide training for online entrepreneurs on poster creation, business management and infographic design, among others,“ he added. -Bernama