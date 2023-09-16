EXCO: Interesting tour packages required to attract more tourists to Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Travel agencies in Negeri Sembilan should come up with interesting packages to attract more local and international tourists to the state.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said the package should include eco-tourism, agriculture, sports, events and food, as well as places of interest, to further strengthen the state’s tourism sector.

“So far we have only been doing product promotion and providing information, but we don’t have a tour package, so people just stop by for a while and then go to Melaka, Perak and so on to travel.

“We should have travel packages based on the target group. For example, tourists from China, they are interested in visiting historical places such as museums, ‘mat saleh’ (Europeans) like to climb mountains. So we have packages that suit their interest,“ he told reporters after closing the “916 Hari Malaysia Tapigami Art” here today.

She suggested that all the nine districts in the state come up with their respective tourism product.

“We will focus on and prioritise the nine products from the respective district in the tourism packages for the state,” she said, adding that the state recorded 195,000 tourist arrivals as of last March.-Bernama