EXCO: Investigation papers on puffer fish poisoning case sent to DPP in May

BATU PAHAT: The investigation papers regarding the case involving an elderly couple in Kluang who died from poisoning after consuming puffer fish were submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office in May.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon told reporters here today that said so far, there has been no feedback on the matter but hoped there will be some response soon.

He was responding to media reports that the family of the elderly couple was planning to take legal action against the parties responsible for their deaths.

They also claimed that they had been denied the right to the toxicology report.

In March, the elderly couple was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang, after eating puffer fish that had been purchased from an online seller via Facebook.

The 83-year-old woman died at the hospital on March 25 while her husband, 84, died at the same hospital on April 8.-Bernama