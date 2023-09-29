EXCO: Johor hopes HSA2 will be included in budget 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government hopes that the construction of Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 (HSA2) here will be given attention by the federal government in the tabling of Budget 2024 next month.

State Health and Unity Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon said HSA2 is one of the projects that the state government is focusing on to address congestion at the two existing hospitals in the city, namely Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI).

He said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has agreed to allocate 28.32 hectares of its land to the Ministry of Health (KKM) to develop the new hospital.

“The entire MINDEF land in Skudai is 202.34 hectares and MINDEF agreed to allocate 28.32 hectares for HSA2. Last month, the Ministry of Health officials and I visited the site.

“Menteri Besar (Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi) has also said that HSA2 is a project that is the focus of the state government and we hope that this project will be included in the Budget 2024,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level Wellness Month 2023 at the Wellness Hub HSA is here today.

On the construction of a multi-storey car park at HSA, Ling hoped that the project could be implemented soon to overcome the congestion that occurs daily at the hospital.

“Previously, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has announced an allocation of RM500 million to upgrade services at HSA including the construction of a multi-storey car park. I hope this construction can be expedited,” he said.

Regarding the construction of the Pasir Gudang Hospital which is scheduled to be completed next year, he said it was going smoothly and ahead of schedule.-Bernama