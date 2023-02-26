Exco: Johor to focus on three federal roads’ maintenance

KOTA TINGGI: The Johor state government will focus on maintaning and upgrading three damaged federal roads in the state this year to ensure the safety of motorists.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the three roads were FT01 (Muar-Yong Peng-Johor Bahru), FT03 (Mersing-Kota Tinggi-Johor Bahru) and FT05 (Muar-Batu Pahat-Pontian-Johor Bahru).

“The three roads are the ones badly damaged as they have not been maintained for four years even though they are main roads,” he told reporters after visiting the FT1416 road (Jalan Inas-Kota Tinggi) upgrading works here today.

He was commenting on the government’s allocation of RM2.7 billion for maintaining and upgrading federal roads under the Budget 2023.

On the Malaysian Road Records Information System’s (MARRIS) upgrade to RM5.2 billion, Mohamad Fazli expressed hope that the funds will be channelled immediately to allow road, bridge and drainage repairs to begin as soon as possible. - Bernama