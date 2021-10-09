Exco members who resign must return govt assets - Sulaiman

MELAKA: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said today that the three executive council members who resigned recently must return all government assets, including official cars, as specified in the regulations.

He said Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee were no longer exco members after resigning from their posts last Monday.

“They have informed me of their resignation and I have also received their official letters, so has the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

“Therefore, they are no longer the state exco members and all assets must be returned to the State Secretary according to the set procedures,” he told reporters at the Melaka Housing Board’s corporate social responsibility programme in Tangga Batu here today.

Sulaiman was asked to comment on Norhizam alleged refusal to return government assets despite resigning from the post early this week.

Asked about the status of the State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) offices, Sulaiman said all 28 assemblymen were required to hand over the offices, but not immediately.

“All assemblymen have a week to do so and they only need to take their personal belongings. If the week given is not enough, it is up to the discretion of the district officer,” he said.

He added that this was not something new as the same directive was issued by Pakatan Harapan when the Barisan Nasional-led state government collapsed, and the same move had to be done this time.

In Jasin, State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad said to date, only Idris had returned the government assets last Thursday, while Noor Effandi requested for a postponement until next Monday.- Bernama