Exco: N.Sembilan records 194.4% increase in dengue cases

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded 580 dengue cases, which is an increase of 194.4 per cent, from January to March 4 this year compared with 197 cases reported for the same period last year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan said Seremban recorded the highest number of 470 cases, Jempol (45), Port Dickson and Tampin each with 19 cases, Jelebu (15), Rembau (7) and Kuala Pilah (5).

“A total of 88 cases were recorded throughout the state for the 9th week which is from Feb 26 to March 4. No deaths were reported. The cumulative death due to dengue thus far is one case,” he said in a statement today.

He said the number of outbreak localities that are still active is 15 localities, 13 in Seremban and two in Jempol thus far.

Therefore, he advised the community to clean their respective areas for 10 minutes every week by eliminating places or containers that have the potential to be a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, thus curbing the spread of dengue fever. - Bernama