Exco: Nearly 1,000 Johor religious schoolteachers to receive promotions

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 998 state religious schoolteachers will enjoy promotions due to the excellent assessment set by the Johor government in phases, beginning this year.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said this initiative is aimed at ensuring the welfare of this group is taken care of and will thus avoid the transfer of state government religious schoolteachers to the Ministry of Education.

“This improvement in the promotion system will give a boost of enthusiasm to teachers in providing the best service to more than 186,137 state government religious school students throughout Johor.

“Apart from this, a total of 631 new positions have been opened to religious teachers this year and these involve 300 permanent positions, through a selection process carried out by the Johor Public Service Commission (SPAJ), starting last month,“ he said in a statement today.

He said this effort has given relief to most of the long-serving religious schoolteachers who are still on contract.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said the Johor Dakwah Month progamme, targeted at boosting the organisation of various religious programmes involving all agencies under Pusat Islam Iskandar, will be launched this month.

At the same time, he also said the implementation of the Sekolahku Sejahtera campaign which was launched in May involved a cost of RM345,000.

“The campaign is focused on cleaning the toilet facilities in all religious schools in this state. The repair work has to be completed this year to provide comfort to every Johor student,“ he added. - Bernama