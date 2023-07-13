Exco: Need for win-win solution to issue of old abandoned buildings

JOHOR BAHRU: There is a need for the state government and building owners to find a win-win solution to tackle the issue of old and abandoned buildings, which has marred the scenery in the city.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix) said this was because each of the buildings has ownership and, as such, demolition could not be done at will by any party, including the state government.

Some of the abandoned buildings here are the JB Waterfront City Mall, Danga City Mall and Skudai Parade.

“The state government, through the Johor Bersih (Clean Johor) programme, not only focuses on the cleanliness of garbage but also on landscaping, toilets, lighting and murals, as well as old buildings that are abandoned.

“But when it comes to buildings, they all have their own ownership, such as every lot at the malls is sold to traders. For example, at the JB Waterfront City Mall, 300 units are sold to traders and the process to resolve this matter is not easy as it involves the law,” he told a media conference after officiating the launch of the Sungai Tebrau Special Area 2035 Draft Plan publicity and public participation programme, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on the state government’s action to address the issues of old and abandoned buildings in Johor Bahru.

Mohd Jafni said the state government’s move to take over the abandoned buildings would involve a high cost based on the current property value.

As such, he said the state government is working on finding a solution, although this is still at the discussion stage.

“If the state government wants to take back these old buildings, we will have to pay compensation that is commensurate with the current property value. So, we will move towards resolving the issue in a win-win manner,” he said. -Bernama