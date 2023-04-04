Exco: No reports of contract doctors participating in strike in Perak

IPOH: No contract doctors in Perak have participated in the strike to protest their unresolved employment terms as of yesterday, said State Human Resources, Health and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A Sivanesan.

Sivanesan said he received feedback from the Perak Health director that all the doctors came to work as usual yesterday, meaning attendance was 100 per cent except for those who were on annual or emergency leave.

“We understand that those absent were either on emergency or annual leave, while the rest were present, “ he told reporters after an iftar meal with Perak Media Practitioners Association (PPMP) here last night.

He also confirmed that statewide, there was no disruption in hospital services despite reports that contract doctors were going on strike nationwide for three days starting yesterday to protest their unresolved employment issues.

As such, Sivanesan said he was pleased that the contract doctors in the state, involving 1,611 individuals, have shown their commitment to their respective responsibilities by turning up for work.

On March 29, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured contract doctors that 1,500 of them would be made permanent this year and the government would need three years to resolve the problems they faced.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, also the high-level committee chairman to resolve the contract doctors issue, on April 2 said the government would ensure the implementation of a win-win solution so that no party will be at a loss or feel left out.

Meanwhile, on the problem of parking at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, Sivanesan said he had sought the cooperation of the police not to issue summons against hospital visitors who park their vehicles beyond the hospital compounds.

He also requested for flexible enforcement until May 23, which is until modification work at the parking lot is completed.

On March 16, it was reported that the state government will hold discussions with the relevant authorities to seek their cooperation not to issue summonses to people who park their vehicles outside HRPB compounds. - Bernama