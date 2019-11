KUANTAN: A Pahang state executive council member has lodged a police report claiming his signature has been misused in an offer letter of a non-existence street light changing privatization project.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the exco claimed that he was only aware of the existence of the letter which was allegedly addressed to the private company yesterday.

“The complainant claimed his special officer had shown him the offer letter which he had not seen or signed.

“The exco had lodged a report at the Jaya Gading police station here to clear his name from being linked to the project,” he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said the investigation was conducted under Section 467 of the Penal Code for forgery which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine, upon conviction.

In a separate case, Mohd Wazir said a supervisor of a construction company lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday, claiming one of his employees had issued a fake receipt for RM7,400 to a customer.

The complainant said he discovered the act after a customer complained of not receiving the ordered goods despite having paid for its down payment.

The investigation is conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and can be fined if found guilty. - Bernama