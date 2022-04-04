Exco: Penang Bridge International Marathon returns to physical form

GEORGE TOWN: After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM) will return to physical run this year and will be open for registration from today onwards.

Penang Executive Councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy Yeoh Soon Hin said the 2022 edition of the PBIM will take place on Dec 11 at the same venue since its inauguration, the Penang Bridge.

“For the past two years, PBIM adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic and turned virtual. While the initiative proved a tremendous success, we are absolutely delighted that the loosening of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has allowed for the return of a physical marathon,“ he told a press conference here today.

Yeoh said PBIM 2022’s maximum capacity will be capped at 25,000 runners and 5,182 runners who had registered for PBIM 2020 will automatically be registered for this run without any extra charges.

“We had received requests to have a physical run since last year but due to the pandemic, we can only do it this year...we can foresee a promising response for PBIM 2022,“ he said.

Apart from omitting the 5km fun run for better crowd control, Yeoh said the other race categories remain unchanged, comprising the Full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), and 10km (Open/Junior).

He said the early bird registration commences today until April 30, applicable for the first 5,000 runners regardless of categories, whichever came first.

“Foreign runners are welcome but will be subject to fulfill immigration clearance criterias and arrival SOPs outlined by the relevant authorities,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said free courier service of race kits will be provided for all runners residing in Malaysia. — Bernama