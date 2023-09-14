Exco: Penang records 5,335 HFMD cases

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 5,335 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were recorded in the state, from the beginning of this year to the 36th epidemiological week (ME) (36/2023), which ends on Sept 9.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said this was a 15 per cent drop compared with the same period last year and, based on statistics, the majority of HFMD cases in Penang are among children aged six and below, which is 4,298 cases, or 80.6 per cent.

“For the same period last year, a total of 6,267 cases of HFMD were recorded in Penang, but this year it dropped by 15 per cent, and the results of the analysis, as of ME 36/2023, found that 95.7 per cent of the cases occurred among children aged 12 and below, with the majority of HFMD clusters occurring in educational institutions and childcare centres.

“Thus far, no case of HFMD in the state has been reported to be treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and there are no deaths related to the disease,” he said at a press conference here today.

Gooi said that childcare centres and kindergartens are places at risk of HFMD clusters occurring, and this year a total of 61.2 per cent of the number of clusters recorded involved small numbers, of two to four cases.

He said that based on statistics, the number of clusters according to the locality includes 50 kindergartens, childcare centres (33), pre-schools (11), and 12 primary schools.

He added that control and prevention measures have been implemented by the Health Ministry, who will continue to monitor to prevent the spread of HFMD cases in the state.

The HFMD report showed that the Timur Laut district recorded the highest number of cases at 1,507, followed by Barat Daya with 1,214 cases, Seberang Perai Tengah (1,062 cases), Seberang Perai Utara (800 cases), and Seberang Perai Selatan recorded 752 cases.

He also advised the public to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, such as washing hands with soap and maintaining cleanliness at home.

Parents are urged to take their children to the nearest clinic or hospital if there are signs or symptoms of infection, and against taking children with symptoms to crowded public places, such as swimming pools, markets and shopping centres. -Bernama