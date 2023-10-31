Exco: Perak govt approves over RM60,000 assistance under TBTP, PPSPA

TAIPING: The Perak government has approved 19 applications, involving allocations amounting to RM60,250.20, through the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP) and the Allocation for Redevelopment of Agro-Food Projects (PPSPA), to help farmers affected by various natural disasters, including floods.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, said that, of the total, 17 applications involved paddy and the rest involved various other crops.

“The approved amount channelled under TBTP is RM5,212.20, while a total of RM56,586 was approved under PPSPA.

“The amount of allocations through the two types of assistance, which have been approved at the state level, will also be raised to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security before being distributed to each recipient,” he said.

He said this during a press conference session, after officiating the state-level Eat Vegetable Campaign, at the Larut Matang and Selama district agriculture office compound here today.

Mohd Zolkafly said that the amount of aid the affected farmers would receive would be based on the damage to their crops.

He also advised any farmer who wants to apply for assistance to contact the state Agriculture Department, and is required to lodge a police report.

“Police report must be lodged immediately and must not exceed one month from the date of the incident. Apart from the police report, collateral evidence such as photographs of the crops on site are also required for verification purposes,” he said. -Bernama