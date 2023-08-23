Exco: Perak Youth Assembly can produce future leaders

IPOH: The Perak State Youth Assembly, which is expected to convene in December, is a platform that can shape and give birth to future generation of leaders to continue the legacy of administration, especially at the state level.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the opportunity should be used as best as possible by the elected representatives to ensure that issues brought up can add value to the development of the state.

“It is the best platform for elected representatives to look at issues from a new perspective while openly debating issues related to the interests of the people and the state,“ he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Commenting on the nomination of the youth representatives, he said the state government aims to have a total of 300 candidates to be registered to represent each constituency for the 2023/2024 session.

“Youth who are interested to be listed as candidates can refer to the terms and conditions on the Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK) website for more information,“ he said.

Mohd Khairudin also said the registration date for the nomination of youth council representatives will be open from Aug 25 until Sept 8, while the voter registration session will be from Aug 25 till Sept 29.

“The youth in the state will carry out their responsibility to vote for the representatives from Sept 30 until Oct 1,“ he said.

He added that the online platform would be the main method used this time to select the youth council representatives via the website eheyns.com.my.

“The total number of delegates to be elected to represent each constituency in Perak is 59 people and this state youth assembly will sit at least once a year,“ he said. -Bernama