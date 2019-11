IPOH: The prosecution in the rape case involving Perak state executive council member (exco) Paul Yong Choo Kiong today applied for its witnesses, including the victim, to be given the protected witness status.

Deputy public prosecutor Azar Mokhtar filed the applications under Section 12, 18 and 20 of the Witness Protection Act 2009

“It is to enable the witnesses to testify in camera ... The application for the second witness, whose identity has not been disclosed, is for safety reasons,” he told reporters after the first day trial of the case here.

Today’s proceeding was held in camera before Sessions Court judge Norashima Khalid, with deputy public prosecutors Ainul Wardah Shahidan and Naidatul Athirah Azman, together with Azar, appearing for the prosecution, while lawyers Ramkarpal Singh, R. S. N. Rayer and Farhan Sapian, represented Yong.

Another lawyer Leong Cheok Keng withdrew from representing Yong after the prosecution informed the court that he had given his statement to the police on the case.

Last Aug 23, Yong pleaded not guilty to raping the maid at a house in Meru Desa Park between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7.

The proceeding continues this Wednesday when the court will decide on the prosecution’s application. — Bernama