Exco: Samples taken from six factories fail to detect source of pollution

JOHOR BAHRU: The water samples taken from six factories near the location of the odour pollution in Kampung Sungai Tiram, here, on Tuesday, failed to detect the source that caused the incident.

As such, State Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chirman K.Raven Kumar said the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) has extended the factory inspection area to another one kilometre away from the site of the incident.

“Six factories close to the incident site have already been inspected but the samples taken were not the cause of the stench, so we have extended the inspection area,” he told a media conference after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiram and a premises in the village here yesterday.

He said the air quality and water samples taken from the river in the village were also found to be normal.

Raven Kumar informed that 39 people, including 11 villagers, experienced dizziness and vomiting due to the odour pollution on Tuesday.

The Johor Health Department will conduct house-to-house checks within the area to find out if other residents in the area had also experienced the same symptoms on the day of the incident.

Raven Kumar added that those who were earlier affected were now in stable condition and no one was warded. - Bernama