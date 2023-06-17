EXCO: Selangor records 2.6 pct unemployment rate in Q1 2023

SHAH ALAM: Selangor recorded an unemployment rate of 2.6 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared with 2.9 per cent last year.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Mohd Khairuddin Othman, said that the drop in the unemployment rate is a positive development because it demonstrates the state’s improving economic situation.

“This 2.6 per cent is the domestic unemployment rate, based on data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which involves an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 individuals.

“This two-day carnival offers 10,000 job opportunities... our unemployment rate can go down further because every time we organise a similar carnival, no less than 2,000 individuals get direct employment,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the Selangor Mega Job Fair 2023, at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Convention Centre, today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the two-day carnival, which ends tomorrow, offers more than 10,000 job opportunities from more than 100 companies and government agencies, with an estimated 15,000 visitors attending the carnival.-Bernama