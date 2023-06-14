Exco: Selangor records 5,365 entrepreneurs with halal certificates

SHAH ALAM: Selangor recorded a total of 5,365 entrepreneurs with active halal certificates through the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) thus far, said the state Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumers Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (pix).

Mohd Zawawi said that as of today, a total of 1,086 Bumiputera entrepreneurs (20 per cent) and 4,279 non-Bumiputera entrepreneurs (80 per cent) have active halal certificates in the state.

“Previously, the majority of entrepreneurs (who apply for halal certification) are non-Muslims because they look at it from an economic point of view. If there is no halal certificate, their products are difficult to be accepted by consumers. That is one of the consumer’s requests, and they apply for halal certification,” he said.

He said this to the media after officiating the Islamic and Malay convention at the Perak Jubilee Hall, Sultan Abdul Aziz, here today.

On another development, Mohd Zawawi said the state government also added a total of 650 Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers who will be appointed in phases this year, bringing the total number of teachers to 7,650 in efforts to reduce the ratio gap between teachers and students. -Bernama