BAGAN SERAI: The Perak government will discuss with the Education Ministry the possibility of gazetting disused teachers’ quarters in the Kerian district as flood evacuation centres (PPS).

Perak executive councillor (exco) for education, human capital development, NGOs and civil societies, Razman Zakaria, said this would prevent schools from being turned into evacuation centres during disasters and disrupting the learning process.

Razman, who is also Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, said there are over 100 units of empty teachers’ quarters in Simpang Empat and Alor Pongsu in the Kerian district.

“I will organise a meeting after Raya to discuss the suggestion. However, it is up to the Education Minister whether to approve it or not,” he told Bernama after handing over aid to flood victims at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak here today.

He said many teachers had vacated the quarters after buying their own houses. — Bernama