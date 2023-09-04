Exco: Water disruption in Manjung, Perak Tengah districts not due to sand mining activities

IPOH: The Perak government has denied claims that sand mining activities at Sungai Perak had resulted in the movement of soil at the Water Treatment Plant (LRA) intake at Teluk Kepayang, Bota, affecting 79,360 water user accounts in the Manjung and Perak Tengah districts on March 31.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin instead, said sinking of the earth surface at the river embankment near the LRA caused pressure to build up, cutting off the water supply.

“If there had been sand mining activities, we could have identified it sooner. It was more due to soil movement which caused the embankment to burst and pressure to build up in the water pipes hidden behind the embankments,“ he said when met after an Aidilfitri aid programme at Dewan Carsem, Maju Rapat today.

On April 1, an environmental activist, on Twitter, claimed that the raw water pipeline at Teluk Kepayang LRA burst following sand mining activities along Sungai Perak.

Mohammad Nizar further assured that the incident would not recur especially ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration which is expected to fall on April 22.

“We have carried out repairs and rehabilitation of structures specifically at the areas which had experienced water supply disruption, “ he said.

On the programme today, the Sungai Rapat assemblyman, said 150 recipients from the B40 group received assistance in the form of vouchers worth RM150 each and boxes containing daily necessities.

It is hoped that this little gesture will be able to help ease their burden in making preparations for Hari Raya,” he said. - Bernama