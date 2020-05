KUALA LUMPUR: The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) constitution does not provide for an executive secretary and the person holding the post is not empowered to sack members, according to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He claimed that his sacking and those of four other party leaders yesterday was unusual and illegal.

“Executive secretary is not provided for in the party constitution and the person (holding the post) does not have any power according to the party constitution. He only carries out works and order by the secretary.

“Yesterday, I suddenly received a letter from the executive secretary to sack me. The chairman was expelled by the executive secretary,” he told a media conference at the Bersatu headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor, here today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir and four other Bersatu MPs had their party membership automatically nullified for sitting in the opposition bloc during the Dewan Rakyat’s one-day meeting on May 18.

The other four leaders are Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar). Dr Mahathir is the MP for Langkawi.

Dr Mahahtir also said he had decided to strip Captain (R) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya of his executive secretary post and replace him with Datuk Sazmi Miah effective today.

Commenting on his position in the party, Dr Mahathir claimed that he is still the chairman of Bersatu.

“I am still the chairman because when they tried to remove me it was not valid,” he added. - Bernama