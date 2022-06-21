Exemption of rent for school canteen operators, tenants extended to December: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The rent exemption for canteen operators and those renting premises in schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE) has been extended for another six months from July 1 to Dec 31 this year, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin announced.

He said the extension was given after taking into account the current economic situation and the fact those operators and tenants were still recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

“The past two years have been difficult for the canteen operators and tenants of premises in schools under the MOE.

“The MOE is confident that the extension of rent exemption for another six months will help the operators and tenants,” he said in a video uploaded to his Facebook page today.

Prior to this, the MOE had given rent exemption for six months from July 2021 before extending it for another six months ending June this year. — Bernama