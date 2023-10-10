KUALA LUMPUR: The Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia has organised a five-month science exhibition on combating diseases. The exhibition, which began on Oct 8, ends on Feb 29 next year at the Tzu Chi Jing Si Hall in Kuala Lumpur.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Tzu Chi Foundation deputy CEO Sio Kee Hong said the idea for the disease prevention combat camp was conceived some time ago during a working visit to the Taiwan National Science and Technology Museum.

“Prevention is better than cure. And we saw how the Covid-19 virus impacted the world and our lives. This is why we decided to work together with the Taiwan National Science and Technology Museum to organise this exhibition in Malaysia.

“People will have better public awareness of the prevention of infectious diseases, ultimately contributing to the development of a more resilient society in the future.”

Taiwan National Science and Technology Museum director-general Lee Hsiu-Feng said by incorporating modern technology through interactive games, young children and students can learn how a virus works.

“The use of augmented reality and engaging motion sensing games promises an enriching experience for not only students but also parents and the public alike.

“Through entertaining games, visitors will gain a deeper insight into the transmission pathways and prevention methods of infectious diseases.”

Lee said the camp was one of the most popular exhibitions at the National Science and Technology Museum in Kaohsiung, Taiwan this June.

“Since 2018, selected segments of the exhibition have been curated with new elements and transformed into a mobile exhibition, and has been showcased in various locations across Taiwan and overseas, (including) Tech Dome Penang.

“The exhibition this year has been updated to include the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has also been expanded to include information on emerging infectious diseases, providing a scientific perspective to understanding these viruses.”

Lee added that the exhibition introduces a cutting-edge approach to dengue fever prevention known as the “Wolbachia Biocontrol Method”, which explains how scientists use Wolbachia bacteria to effectively control the spread of dengue fever.

Exhibition coordinator Choong Kah Meng said there will be exhibition committees comprising Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers to assist participants in exhibition activities.

On the decision to hold the exhibition at year-end, he said it is to allow more parents to take advantage of the long school holidays to bring their children to explore the exhibition.

The exhibition opens daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There will also be a series of talks, workshops, storytelling sessions and community health promotion activities.