Exhibition to be held on Shah Alam Stadium construction - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: A public exhibition on the construction of the new Shah Alam Stadium will be held here at the end of this month, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said through the exhibition, the public can give suggestions on replicas, development plans and so on.

“God willing, at the end of this month or after the Chinese New Year celebrations, we will hold a public exhibition but the venue will be announced later, it must be in an area that can be accessed by the public,“ he said after launching the Selangor International Halal Convention (SELHAC) at a hotel here today.

He said at the moment, his office was in the process of sending a Planning Permission (KM) application to obtain approval from the party responsible for the construction of the stadium.

“The construction of the stadium is still on track and according to the set schedule. Our target is in the first quarter between January and April, we can start part of the construction and so on,“ he said.

On July 15 last year, the Selangor government appointed Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) to carry out the new development of the Shah Alam Stadium and surrounding sports facilities with a cost of around RM787 million.

Asked to comment on the action of the Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) to close the Pantai Sungai Kajang area, Tanjong Karang, he said it was to preserve the mangrove swamp forest reserve.

Amirudin said the area was gazetted in the mangrove forest reserve.

“We want to preserve it because we don’t want any encroachment as per a request from the previous residents, to preserve the area.

“In addition, there are reports of encroachment (of the area), felling (of trees) in the area. So this is a mangrove swamp protected area and JPNS takes early action so that it is not encroached,“ he said.

He said his office had asked JPNS to issue a statement regarding the issue.

Yesterday, Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi urged JPNS to provide an explanation regarding the confiscation action on Jan 10. - Bernama