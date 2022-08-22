Exhibits worth RM1.1 million disposed of by Sepang police

SEPANG: The Sepang police have disposed of exhibits, worth RM1.1 million, in seven cases filed between 2018 and 2021 that have been concluded by the court.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the exhibits included bitcoin machines, liquor and cigarettes which were seized in raids conducted in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sungai Pelek, Sepang, Dengkil and Putra Perdana.

The cases, involving the arrest of 11 suspects, comprising seven locals and four foreign nationals, were investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act and Section 427/379 of the Penal Code, he said.

He told this to reporters after a working visit by Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Baharudin Mat Taib to the Sepang district police headquarters here today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the exhibits were disposed of through an order issued by Sepang Magistrate Ayuni Izzati Sulaiman in accordance with Section 406A of the Criminal Procedure Code. - Bernama