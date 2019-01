KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence today clarified that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government has never ignored the welfare of ATM veterans as alleged but still continues all existing facilities and assistance.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said the issue of problems faced by ATM Veterans was not a new issue and had been raised since the previous government’s administration.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs of the Malaysian Armed Forces (JHEV ATM) is still continuing all existing facilities and assistance including the Living Assistance Scheme, the School Assistance Scheme, Admissions Assistance to the Public/Polytechnic University, Patient Equipment Assistance, Disaster Relief Assistance and others, “said the statement.

According to the statement, the government had allocated to JHEV ATM a sum of RM78.9 million for 2018, and this amount had increased to RM98 million via the 2019 Budget announced by the government on Nov 2, 2018.

The government had also approved a special assistance of RM500,000 to be distributed to ex-servicemen associations.

In addition, the government was planning to increase the involvement of public and private agencies in order to safeguard the welfare and improve the socio-economic status of ATM Veterans.

“In fact, the Ministry of Defence has also shown concern for ATM Veterans through the re-activation of the National Veterans Council (MVK) which has convened for the first time on Dec 24, 2018 despite being established since 2016,“ it said.

The MVK chaired by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu had drawn up strategies and studied methods and the best ways to ensure the well-being of ATM Veterans was always prioritised in recognition of their sacrifices to the country, the statement said.

The media yesterday reported Mohamad refuting an allegation to the effect that his ministry was ignoring the welfare of ATM veterans since PH took over the Federal Government.

Previously, Sembrong Member of Parliament, former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, reportedly alleged that he had not seen any plans announced by the Ministry of Defence in connection with looking after the welfare of the military veterans nine months after PH took over the Federal Government’s administration. — Bernama