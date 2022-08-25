Existing legislation enough to deal with insults against islam: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: The existing legislation is sufficient to deal with anyone who insults Islam as the Federal Religion, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

Speaking as a guest on BERNAMA Radio’s ‘Jendela Fikir’ programme today, he said this included Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Act 1997 and Section 211 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15) is also already there, it also imposes punishment on those who insult this religion with imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than seven years,“ he said.

His comments come following an increasing number of alleged incidents deemed to be insulting Islam in the country of late

According to Idris, the legal actions taken were to maintain strong religious harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, in a post on his Facebook page, Idris advised the public not to play around with religious and racial sensitivities.

“Our Muslim community is quite angry and disappointed. Let us not go against religious teachings, Eastern customs and morals. Make sure to always think long and hard before doing anything,“ he said.

He added that the authorities should take immediate action against the individuals concerned so that the matter can be nipped in the bud. - Bernama