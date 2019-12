MALACCA: Housing developers in the state should expand the ‘digital home’ concept to affordable homes.

This is the call made by Chief Minister Adly Zahari (pix) who referred to the Anjung Gapam digital home project launched last month in Jasin here as an example of how people from all walks of life could benefit from the availability of such technology in their homes.

The first such development in the state, the project will enable home owners to reduce energy consumption through efficient usage facilitated by an application, while the availability of high-speed Internet will help pave the way towards more economic activity in the area, Adly told Bernama recently.

“The expansion of the digital home concept to affordable homes is a good move. It might need an initial investment but in the long run, it will benefit the people,“ he added.

The Anjung Gapam project which is a collaboration between TM One and Bintang Urusjuta (M) Sdn Bhd, comprises more than 2,000 bungalow units and 535 affordable homes which have been equipped with digital facilities.

The 15-phase development is expected to be completed in 2029. — Bernama